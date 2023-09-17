Open Menu

DC Orders PHA To Beautify City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to evolve a comprehensive planning for city beautification.

During his visit to PHA Complex, he said that the government was contemplating to make Faisalabad a model city.

Therefore, the city should be made attractive from all aspects, he said and directed the PHA officials to ensure plantation in a scientific manner in green belts and parks of the city.

He said that main roads of the city including canal road should be beautified by using all available resources for rehabilitation and renovation of its green belts and intersections.

Director General PHA Zameer Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

