DC orders preventive measures, Rescue 1122 deployment amid weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi has directed immediate precautionary measures given the forecast of heavy rains and flash floods starting from 17th August.

According to reports of concerned departments, multi-storey buildings in the city are vulnerable to collapse due to continuous rainfall. Cantonment areas, particularly Jan Colony, have been identified as urban flooding hotspots where poor drainage has previously resulted in loss of life and property.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed all Assistant Commissioners of respective Tehsils to ensure timely evacuation of residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas, especially along Nullah Lai.

Private housing societies and commercial centers have been directed to immediately clean drainage channels, install dewatering pumps, strengthen protective embankments, and deploy staff for round-the-clock monitoring.

Municipal and Cantonment authorities have been ordered to identify and vacate structurally unsafe buildings and to launch public awareness campaigns for citizen safety.

The Cantonment Boards, in particular, have been directed to remove encroachments and prioritize desilting of Primary and secondary drains to prevent urban flooding and potential losses.

On the directions of DC, Rescue 1122 has chalked out an emergency deployment plan under which ambulances, fire vehicles, boats, dewatering pumps, and trained personnel have been strategically deployed at vulnerable points across Rawalpindi.