DC orders price control magistrates to improve performance

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Khizar Iqbal Chaudhry directed price control magistrates to improve performance through strict monitoring of prices of commodities.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that the performance of price control magistrates would be monitored strictly on daily basis. He said that performance of the district should be in top ten across the province and directed price control magistrates to conduct 40 inspections in a day.

He asked officers to impose heavy fine on the profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination. He directed officers to upload daily base inspections on the mobile application and warned them to avoid fake data otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

However, the deputy commissioner also gave targets to ten new price control magistrates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ashfaq-Ul-Rehman and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.