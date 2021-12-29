DC orders price control magistrates to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia directed price control magistrates to improve performance through strict monitoring of prices of commodities and launch a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said price control magistrates should work actively in the field so that the consumers can get relief.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, and price control magistrates attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner asked officers to visit the markets and impose heavy fine on the profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.

He said that legal action should be taken in case of any violation.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan briefed about the performance of price control magistrates. He told that from December 1 to December 29, the price control magistrates visited 9568 shops and markets in the district and checked the prices of essential food items.

A total fine of Rs. 1,085,502 was imposed on the spot for violations of price control. FIRs were registered against 99 persons and 17 shops were sealed while 339 people were arrested.