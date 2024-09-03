Open Menu

DC Orders Probe Into Tragic Deaths Of Three Children

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday took notice of the tragic deaths of three young children within the limits of Tarnol Police Station and ordered an official inquiry.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, the DC ordered the district officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to initial reports, three children, aged between 7 and 10, lost their lives near the Tarnol police station area. The district administration has confirmed the incident, rejecting initial reports that the children drowned in a rainwater drain.

According to district authorities, the children were working as rag pickers when the incident occurred. They had gone to a garbage dump to collect items. The fatal incident happened when they stepped onto a swampy area.

The victims have been identified as 10-year-old Gul Tareen, 9-year-old Hajra Bibi, and another 7-year-old girl, Farqina. The three children were known to frequently go out together to collect garbage.

The district administration has stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic deaths.

