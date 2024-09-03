DC Orders Probe Into Tragic Deaths Of Three Children
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday took notice of the tragic deaths of three young children within the limits of Tarnol Police Station and ordered an official inquiry.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, the DC ordered the district officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to initial reports, three children, aged between 7 and 10, lost their lives near the Tarnol police station area. The district administration has confirmed the incident, rejecting initial reports that the children drowned in a rainwater drain.
According to district authorities, the children were working as rag pickers when the incident occurred. They had gone to a garbage dump to collect items. The fatal incident happened when they stepped onto a swampy area.
The victims have been identified as 10-year-old Gul Tareen, 9-year-old Hajra Bibi, and another 7-year-old girl, Farqina. The three children were known to frequently go out together to collect garbage.
The district administration has stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic deaths.
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former chief commercial officer of HESCO dies in accident5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges students to promote Kashmir issue, strengthen governance5 minutes ago
-
Record inflation drop largely welcomed5 minutes ago
-
Mazhar Chohan calls on KP Governor, discusses political situation5 minutes ago
-
IHC Registrar raises objections to PTI founder's plea against potential military trial15 minutes ago
-
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Thailand discuss collaborative cultural initiatives, shared heritage35 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers deprive passengers of cash, valuables35 minutes ago
-
Drowned body recovered from Surap river in Turbat35 minutes ago
-
Disability payments through Himat Cards to be started by mid-September35 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted child35 minutes ago