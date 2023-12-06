Open Menu

DC Orders Protection Of Farmers Rights During Crushing Season

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC orders protection of farmers rights during crushing season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for protection rights of farmers during the crushing season to save sugarcane growers from exploitation.

During his visit to Tandlianwala and Smmundri, the DC inspected various weighing bridges and directed the administrative and agriculture officers to take stern action against those who would be found involved in short-measuring sugarcane produce.

He said that farmers were a precious community of the country as they were not only feeding the nation but also helping stabilise the national economy. Therefore, the entire administrative machinery would take appropriate steps to protect the hard labour of sugarcane growers from exploitation by the sugar mills mafia.

He also held a meeting with sugar-mill owners and directed them to evolve a comprehensive mechanism for purchasing sugarcane produce and ensuring its in-time payment to the cane growers.

The deputy commissioner also inspected Rural Health Centre (RHC) Mureedwala and directed its management to improve treatment facilities for the public. He ordered for proper cleanliness of Sammundri Road and said that no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in that regard.

