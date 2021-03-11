UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Provision Of Medical Facilities To Patients In Type D Hospital Havelian

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 08:44 PM

DC orders provision of medical facilities to patients in Type D Hospital Havelian

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah during his visit of Havelian directed Type D hospital administration to provide better facilities to the patients

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah during his visit of Havelian directed Type D hospital administration to provide better facilities to the patients.

He also ordered Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Havelian to eliminate encroachment, minibus stands from the Main Bazar, ensure the cleanliness and establishment of Insaf Sasta Bazar.

DC during the visit to Type D hospital Havelian ordered In-charge to improve the hygiene and cleanliness of the hospital, provision clean drinking water and facilities to the patient's attendants.

Mughees Sanaullah also inspected every department of the hospital, met with the patients and their attendants, inquire their health, also inspected the washrooms and met with the sanitation staff of the hospital.

At the occasion DC Abbottabad directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran to monitor the construction progress of the hospital on daily basis.

While instructing about the plantation drive to the TMO Havelian Mughees Sanaullah ordered to plant trees on state and private land to make Havelian city clean and green.

