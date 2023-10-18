DC orders pruning of hazardous trees from Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday instructed the district authorities to undertake the identification and pruning of hazardous trees across the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday instructed the district authorities to undertake the identification and pruning of hazardous trees across the district.

The DC passed the directions while chairing a meeting here which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Reena Suhrawardy, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and officials of the Forest Department, Railways and TMA.

The meeting was focused on addressing the issue of dangerous trees, particularly along the National Highway and Railway line.

On this occasion, the DC was briefed regarding the rotten and dangerous trees and bushes in different areas.

He issued instructions to promptly identify dangerous trees and compile a comprehensive list.

