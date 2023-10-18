Open Menu

DC Orders Pruning Of Hazardous Trees From Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

DC orders pruning of hazardous trees from Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday instructed the district authorities to undertake the identification and pruning of hazardous trees across the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday instructed the district authorities to undertake the identification and pruning of hazardous trees across the district.

The DC passed the directions while chairing a meeting here which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Reena Suhrawardy, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and officials of the Forest Department, Railways and TMA.

The meeting was focused on addressing the issue of dangerous trees, particularly along the National Highway and Railway line.

On this occasion, the DC was briefed regarding the rotten and dangerous trees and bushes in different areas.

He issued instructions to promptly identify dangerous trees and compile a comprehensive list.

APP/ARQ/378

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

58 seconds ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

2 minutes ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

2 minutes ago
 Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 ..

Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

2 minutes ago
 Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of A ..

Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of All-Pakistan Independence Day t ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activitie ..

DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activities

2 minutes ago
Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

12 minutes ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

34 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

16 minutes ago
 IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwait ..

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan