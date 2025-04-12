DC Orders Quality Healthcare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration has initiated a comprehensive monitoring campaign of hospitals and healthcare centers across Shujabad aimed to ensuring the provision of quality medical services to the public.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited Shujabad for inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he thoroughly reviewed the available healthcare facilities and checked the stock of essential medicines. During the visit, he interacted with patients to inquire about the challenges they face in receiving medical care.
He said that the administration is committed to equipping the THQ Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully functional trauma center. He said that special focus is being given to upgrading the Hepatitis Center and the Emergency Ward to meet modern standards. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to increase the number of beds and operation theaters in the Gynecology Unit, ensuring better care for women and children.
Recent Stories
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM1 minute ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death1 minute ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis1 minute ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML2 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide2 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks2 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins2 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP2 hours ago