DC Orders Quality Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The district administration has initiated a comprehensive monitoring campaign of hospitals and healthcare centers across Shujabad aimed to ensuring the provision of quality medical services to the public.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited Shujabad for inspection of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he thoroughly reviewed the available healthcare facilities and checked the stock of essential medicines. During the visit, he interacted with patients to inquire about the challenges they face in receiving medical care.

He said that the administration is committed to equipping the THQ Hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully functional trauma center. He said that special focus is being given to upgrading the Hepatitis Center and the Emergency Ward to meet modern standards. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to increase the number of beds and operation theaters in the Gynecology Unit, ensuring better care for women and children.

