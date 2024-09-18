DC Orders Registration Of Differently-abled Persons
Published September 18, 2024
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed the relevant authorities to ensure prompt registration of special persons in socio-economic registry.
He said this while chairing a meeting, attended by special persons and some other officials. He discussed the measures for rehabilitation for special persons.
Muhammad Ali instructed to department concerned to ensure timely payments to special persons working on temporary basis across the district.
The DC said that the Punjab government was taking every possible step to address the concerns of special persons to improve their living standard.
He said that 'Himmat card' initiative had been introduced for eligible registered differently-abled persons. He added that the government was committed to welfare of special persons.
