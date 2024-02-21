DC Orders Regular Cleanliness Operations At Parks, Recreational Places In City
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Wednesday visited two parks in the city and ordered officials to ensure the cleanliness of all parks and recreational facilities through daily cleanliness operations.
During a visit to Fayyaz park and Tileri Park, the DC inspected the walking track, and street lights and asked the official to beautify the parks further and take proper care of the grounds’ greenery, plants and trees.
He said that providing a clean atmosphere at recreational facilities was a priority and ordered officials to channel their efforts in this direction.
Later DC chaired an open court where he heard the problems of the people and issued appropriate orders to resolve them.
APP/mkk/ifi
