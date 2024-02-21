Open Menu

DC Orders Regular Cleanliness Operations At Parks, Recreational Places In City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC orders regular cleanliness operations at parks, recreational places in city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Wednesday visited two parks in the city and ordered officials to ensure the cleanliness of all parks and recreational facilities through daily cleanliness operations.

During a visit to Fayyaz park and Tileri Park, the DC inspected the walking track, and street lights and asked the official to beautify the parks further and take proper care of the grounds’ greenery, plants and trees.

He said that providing a clean atmosphere at recreational facilities was a priority and ordered officials to channel their efforts in this direction.

Later DC chaired an open court where he heard the problems of the people and issued appropriate orders to resolve them.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Visit All Court

Recent Stories

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

24 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust ..

PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

45 minutes ago
 Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

3 hours ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

9 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

18 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan