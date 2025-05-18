Open Menu

DC Orders Relocation Of Sweet Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon has directed the revenue department

to identify land for the relocation of Sweet Homes from a rented building

to public property in Kot Addu.

She ordered the department after Javed Rashid Chaudhry, CEO of

a chain of local public schools, requested her about the land allocation

of a better accommodation for orphaned children.

The DC outlined her vision to establish a modern information technology

lab for freelancing skills, aiming to empower the children of Sweet Homes

to become self-reliant.

She expressed her commitment to equipping the children with essential

modern skills for a better future.

