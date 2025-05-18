DC Orders Relocation Of Sweet Homes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon has directed the revenue department
to identify land for the relocation of Sweet Homes from a rented building
to public property in Kot Addu.
She ordered the department after Javed Rashid Chaudhry, CEO of
a chain of local public schools, requested her about the land allocation
of a better accommodation for orphaned children.
The DC outlined her vision to establish a modern information technology
lab for freelancing skills, aiming to empower the children of Sweet Homes
to become self-reliant.
She expressed her commitment to equipping the children with essential
modern skills for a better future.
