DC orders removal of encroachment from Chakdra bypass

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan on Wednesday ordered removal of encroachments from Chakdra bypass and the best use of land.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the district government to make a comprehensive plan regarding the best use of land in the urban area beside the permanent removal of encroachment.

He instructed Tehsil Municipal Administration Taimargarh and Udayanzai to constitute anti-encroachment squads and provide them vehicles so that these squads could conduct patrolling in the markets and city on a daily basis and take on spot action against encroachment.

The DC directed the immediate removal of all the encroachments from the offices of the Agriculture Department and their land.