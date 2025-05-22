DC Orders Removal Of Hazardous U-turns
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting to improve traffic flow on the GT Road and other key city arteries, ordering for removal of hazardous and unnecessary U-turns and the widening of heavily used ones.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarrar, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, DSP Traffic, Highway Department officials, and others attended the meeting.
The DC noted that poorly placed U-turns not only disrupt traffic but also contribute to accidents.
He directed the Highway Department to widen the U-turns near GTS Chowk and immediately close an unnecessary one near Kathala.He also ordered the installation of barriers or fencing along the Sabzi Mandi service road to stop illegal vehicle entry from undesignated routes.
“We must ensure smooth vehicular movement and safeguard public life and property,” Virk said, instructing departments to implement the traffic management plan promptly and effectively.
