DC Orders Revenue Officers To Meet Recovery Targets

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DC orders revenue officers to meet recovery targets

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon directed the revenue officers on Saturday to ensure timely recovery and meet their targets promptly.

Presiding over a meeting of district revenue officers, she urged officials to improve operations and address discrepancies in records. She said digitization of the land records was underway, which would help eliminate errors and address the public grievances. "Our performance is measured by how effectively we resolve public complaints," she noted.

She instructed officials to expedite the anti-encroachment drive and retrieve the government land from illegal occupants. Special attention must be given to reclaiming land belonging to women and differently-abled individuals to ensure the rightful ownership, she added.

The DC said a special audit team was working in the district and warned against corrupt practices. "Strict action will be taken against black sheep in the department, and they will be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment," she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr Abida Fareed briefed the meeting that Rs. 406.44 million had been recovered under stamp duty, mutation fees, agricultural income tax, and water rates so far. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Muzaffargarh district had been assigned a recovery target of Rs. 1.302 billion.

Assistant Commissioners Irfan Hanjra (Muzaffargarh), Tariq Javed (Alipur), Jaleel Ahmed (Jatoi), and other revenue officers attended the meeting.

