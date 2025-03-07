DC Orders Seats Allocation For Women In Passenger Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:59 PM
Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidaar on Friday ordered allocation of separate seats for women in passenger vehicles to spare them inconvenience during travel
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ameera Baidaar on Friday ordered allocation of separate seats for women in passenger vehicles to spare them inconvenience during travel.
In a letter to the secretary district transport authority Layyah and DSP traffic, the deputy commissioner said that separate seats for female passengers be allocated in all passenger vehicles to ensure women do not face any problem during travel.
