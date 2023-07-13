Open Menu

DC Orders Section 144 In City From Muharram 1 To 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar on Thursday notified that section 144 will be enforced in the city from Muharram 1 to 15 to maintain peace and tranquility during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

A notification issued here said that a ban would be imposed on pillion riding in the city from Muharram ul Haram 1-15.

Similarly, there would be a ban on wall-chalking and the use of loudspeakers other than the Azan and Friday sermon. Printing or distribution of hateful content and provocative speeches would be punished strictly, it warned.

The Afghan refugees would not be allowed to enter the city while the use of tinted glasses in vehicles, standing on rooftops of buildings, and hotels on the routes of procession would not be prohibited.

