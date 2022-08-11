DC orders special campaign to protect cattle from lumpy skin

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Chatha has directed livestock department to start a special campaign to protect cattle from the lumpy skin disease.

Presiding over a meeting on Thursday, the deputy commissioner directed livestock department to speed up Kisan Bethak, school Focus and other programmes to create awareness among masses about the disease and preventive measures.

He said that entry of cattle without vaccination would be banned in the city and cattle market. He directed livestock officers to visit field to aware farmers about cattle disease and vaccinations.

DC Chatha added that 94,675 cattle had been vaccinated against lumpy skin across the district and 528 awareness sessions had been organized so far to impart awareness to farmers about the disease and vaccination.