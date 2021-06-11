UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Steps For Revival Of Dying Art Of Multan City

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad gave task to walled city project for revival of dying art of the city.

While presiding over walled city project meeting here on Friday, DC said"Multan is a 5000 years old historical city and ordered practical steps for it's restoration." He said that Multan has it's identity regarding culture across the world and added that we should have to devise a comprehensive strategy to preserve its culture and art.

DC said that the alive nations always protect their history and ordered preparation of lists of artisans related to traditional art and dining art.

He ordered to prepare E-commerce plan for the identity of artisans and for marketing of their products.

Mr Ali directed to seek help from Bahauddin Zakariya university experts to keep dining art alive.

He ordered to document the dying fun and preparation of manual.

He directed walled city project to make website for highlighting the culture of the city.

