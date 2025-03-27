DC orders stern action against profiteers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman has directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities at high rates across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of magistrates on Thursday, he directed them to achieve targets regarding operations against profiteers. She asked them to not only seal their shops but also register FIRs against the violators.

She said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible efforts were being made to offer maximum relief to masses during the occasion of Eidul-Fitr.

She asked the price control magistrates to improve performance, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. She urged them to update online data regarding inspections, fine and apprehension of violators on daily basis.

The deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioner to ensure strict monitoring of the operations by price control magistrates.

APP/qbs