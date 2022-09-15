UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Stern Action On Overloading, Over Charging

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC orders stern action on overloading, over charging

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftekhar Sherazi directed the district regional transport authority (RTA) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against transporters involved in overloading and over charging.

During his visit to different bus, wagon stands of the district on Thursday, the deputy commissioner checked quality and prices of food items at Tuk Shop of Faisal Mover terminal and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner for selling food items at high rates. He also challaned different wagons for charging extra fare from the passengers during visit of Ayub Chowk wagon stand.

The DC directed Secretary RTA Hina Rehman to ensure stern action against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading. He directed her to check fitness certificates of all passenger vehicles adding that no vehicles would be allowed to use roads without having fitness certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Umer Iftekhar Sherazi said that transporters would face strict action against them over violations of fare. He said that action would also be taken against the vehicles using LPG.

Related Topics

LPG Fine Visit Vehicles RTA All From

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

1 hour ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

1 hour ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.