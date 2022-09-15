DC orders stern action on overloading, over charging

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftekhar Sherazi directed the district regional transport authority (RTA) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against transporters involved in overloading and over charging.

During his visit to different bus, wagon stands of the district on Thursday, the deputy commissioner checked quality and prices of food items at Tuk Shop of Faisal Mover terminal and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner for selling food items at high rates. He also challaned different wagons for charging extra fare from the passengers during visit of Ayub Chowk wagon stand.

The DC directed Secretary RTA Hina Rehman to ensure stern action against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading. He directed her to check fitness certificates of all passenger vehicles adding that no vehicles would be allowed to use roads without having fitness certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Umer Iftekhar Sherazi said that transporters would face strict action against them over violations of fare. He said that action would also be taken against the vehicles using LPG.