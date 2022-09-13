DC orders stern action over artificial shortage of flour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure stern action against the shopkeepers and flour dealers found involved in artificial shortage and profiteering.

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of flour mills association and officers of district government on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible efforts were being made to prevent shortage of flour in the district.

He directed the flour mills association to continue supply of flour in the market, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

DC Qamar asked assistant commissioners of the district to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the shopkeepers and dealers if found involved in creating artificial shortage and profiteering.

He urged the officers to impose heavy fine on the violators.

Deputy Director Development Anam Hafeez, district food controller and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.