DC Orders Stern Action Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Tuesday directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Tuesday directed price control magistrates to ensure stern action against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates, the deputy commissioner snubbed various officers over poor performance and warned them to improve performance.

He said that full powers were being given to price control magistrates for the purpose of controlling artificial shortage of commodities in profiteering. He directed officers to visit 100 shops from the next month.

The DC maintained that the 35 price control magistrates of the district have inspected 6093 shops during the month of May out of which 881 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering.

He said that 54 shopkeepers have been arrested while cases were registered against seven besides imposing fine of over Rs 1.7 million on the profiteers.

