DC Orders Strict Action Against Fertilizers' Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:49 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, the authorities concerned conducted raids in all tehsils of the district to check hoarding and inspect stocks of fertilizers

According to the district administration spokesman, the DC had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers.

He informed that DC Farooq had instructed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and price control magistrates to monitor hoarding and supply of fertilizers.

The spokesman further stated that the officers had been ordered to conduct surprise visits to check stocks of the dealers and blacklist those found involved in profiteering or hoarding.

Meanwhile, he shared that AC Taxila had foiled a bid to smuggle 500 urea bags and confiscated them.

