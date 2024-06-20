Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced that strict action against individuals responsible for forest fires

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced that strict action against individuals responsible for forest fires.

He highlighted the importance of forests as a precious gift of nature that improve the climate, reduce heat intensity, and provide natural shelter for wildlife.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding forest fire prevention. The DC emphasized that forest fires have a severe impact on the ecosystem, and preventive measures are being implemented.

District Police Officer Umar Tufail, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, DFO Forest, and other officials from the forest department were present in the meeting.

The discussion centered on the prevention of forest fires, the causes behind them, and directives for legal action against those responsible.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner ordered the implementation of stringent measures to prevent forest fires and emphasized that no leniency should be shown towards those responsible.

He also stressed the need for actions to improve the natural environment. The district police officer assured cooperation with the forest department and the administration to ensure strict action is taken against those responsible for forest fires.