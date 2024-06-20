Open Menu

DC Orders Strict Action Against Forest Fire's Responsible

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced that strict action against individuals responsible for forest fires

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced that strict action against individuals responsible for forest fires.

He highlighted the importance of forests as a precious gift of nature that improve the climate, reduce heat intensity, and provide natural shelter for wildlife.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding forest fire prevention. The DC emphasized that forest fires have a severe impact on the ecosystem, and preventive measures are being implemented.

District Police Officer Umar Tufail, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, DFO Forest, and other officials from the forest department were present in the meeting.

The discussion centered on the prevention of forest fires, the causes behind them, and directives for legal action against those responsible.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner ordered the implementation of stringent measures to prevent forest fires and emphasized that no leniency should be shown towards those responsible.

He also stressed the need for actions to improve the natural environment. The district police officer assured cooperation with the forest department and the administration to ensure strict action is taken against those responsible for forest fires.

Related Topics

Fire Police Abbottabad Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

4 minutes ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

2 minutes ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

2 minutes ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

2 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

2 minutes ago
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

2 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

2 minutes ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

2 minutes ago
 Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma C ..

Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan