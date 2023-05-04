DC orders strict action against hoarders

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday chaired a meeting to achieve the wheat target in the district, prevention of hoarding of wheat, sugar, and Urea fertilizer, and expedite action against hoarders.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that strict legal action would be initiated against hoarders of wheat, sugar, and fertilizer in the district in order to prevent the shortage of these essential items.

Directing the officials of the Food Department, DC said that all resources should be utilized to achieve the target and actions should be initiated against wheat hoarders.

DC expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the food department and instructed to intensify actions against hoarders. DC instructed Additional Director of Agriculture to maintain the prices of Urea fertilizer and take measures for the prevention against hoarding.

DC also directed to collect fertilizer samples and to initiate action against illegal fertilizer agencies functioning in the district. He said that FIR to be registered with the cooperation of police against sellers of below-standard fertilizer and pesticides.

DC instructed representatives of sugar mills operating in the district to submit weekly reports about sugar at DC office while sugar mills administration shall cooperate with district administration to end the paucity of sugar in the district.

Briefing the meeting, officials of the food department informed that a target of 1,250,000 wheat bags has been fixed for the district, which includes 120,000 bags for Tehsil Nawabshah, 305,000 for tehsil Sakrand, tehsil Daur 435,000 and 330,000 wheat bags for tehsil Qazi Ahmed. He said that so far 440,000 bags have come into stock while the process is underway to achieve the fixed target.

Additional Director Agriculture informed that at present 30,000 Urea bags, 67,000 DAP, and 35,000 bags of NP fertilizer are available in the market. He said steps were being taken for action against overchargers and hoarders while fertilizer sample are also collected.

Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, District Food Controller Faqeer Nazakat, DSP Ali Bux Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, representatives of Al-Noor, Habib and Bandhi Sugar Mills, officials of food and agriculture departments and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils were also present in the meeting.