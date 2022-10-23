UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Strict Action For Causing Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the environment protection department to take strict action against the owners of brick-kilns and factory units emitting excessive smoke and causing smog.

During a meeting on Sunday, the DC said the government had bound the kiln houses and factories to install zigzag technology so that quantity of smoke in the air could be reduced, as excessive smoke was the main cause of smog during winter.

He directed the field officials of environment protection and other departments to accelerate their efforts for ensuring installation of zigzag technology at all kiln houses.

He said that strict action should also be taken against the owners of brick-kilns and factories who were running their units without zigzag technology and polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

