DC orders strict action ordered against illegal activities in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Tuesday chaired a District Coordination Committee meeting to devise strict measures against various illegal activities, including unauthorized spectrum usage, hateful content on social media, unregistered seminaries, illegal petrol pumps, unregistered ambulances, stone-crushing plants, and unlawfully residing individuals.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, intelligence bodies, and officers from district departments.

The DC directed authorities to take immediate action against hateful and blasphemous content under the PECA Act.

He also instructed the swift registration of 525 unregistered seminaries in the district.

Additionally, mandatory registration of warehouses, ambulances and ride-hailing services such as Bykea was decided.

Strict measures were ordered against illegal petrol pumps and stone-crushing plants, while authorities were directed to take immediate action against unlawfully residing foreign nationals, particularly unregistered Afghan citizens.

The meeting also emphasized the need for a joint strategy to curb sectarianism, terror financing, illegal weapons, explosives, and smuggling.

The DC urged all institutions to ensure strict enforcement of laws and take effective steps to eliminate illegal activities in the district.