DC orders strict dengue surveillance in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf chaired the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting and ordered the departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities regarding strict dengue surveillance.

He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the outdoor and indoor teams of the Health Department. He directed the chief executive officer (CEO) Health Narowal to upload the dengue surveillance data to the official website on daily basis.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Program Dr Zahid Randhawa, Entomologist Amanat, District Information Officer (DIO) Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Deputy Direction (DD) Agriculture Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Malik Abrar Ahmed, Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Asim Atique, Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla and the officers of Environment, Population, education, Rescue-1122, food, Forest, Zakat committee, and municipal committees.

The deputy commissioner was informed at the meeting that during the current week, 93,150 dengue activities were done by 414 indoor teams of the Health Department and 21,506 by 74 outdoor teams, along with 1,473 hotspots were checked.