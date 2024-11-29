Open Menu

DC Orders Strict Enforcement Of Road Safety Rules

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC orders strict enforcement of road safety rules

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A joint meeting of the District Accident Review Committee and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahr.

The meeting focused on reviewing traffic accidents across the district and devising effective strategies to enhance road safety.

The DC directed the traffic police, RTA Secretary, and other relevant departments to strictly enforce road safety rules. He also issued specific instructions to the Highway department to address dangerous road turns and repair road cuts, citing these as significant contributors to accidents.

The meeting was attended by RTA Secretary Arooj Fatima and representatives from various departments. Rescue 1122 officials briefed the participants about "black spots" on roads which usually become the cause of accidents. Data presented revealed that the majority of accidents involved motorcyclists, followed by incidents caused by cars, motorized rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws last month.

Overs speeding and wrong turns were highlighted as the Primary causes of the accidents.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of traffic management infrastructure, including road dividers, U-turns, and designated traffic cuts on main roads. RTA Secretary Arooj Fatima informed the committee about the development of an accident database aimed at systematically analyzing and monitoring accident trends. She added that the data would be reviewed every three months to reassess high-risk areas and recommend preventive measures.

The committee also formulated actionable recommendations to mitigate traffic accidents and safeguard lives and properties under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and the Punjab Road Safety Act. Key proposals included targeted interventions at high-risk locations and the strict implementation of traffic laws.

Related Topics

Accident Police Punjab Road Vehicle RTA Traffic Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

2 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

2 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

2 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

4 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

5 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

19 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

19 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan