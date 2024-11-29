DC orders strict enforcement of road safety rules

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A joint meeting of the District Accident Review Committee and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahr.

The meeting focused on reviewing traffic accidents across the district and devising effective strategies to enhance road safety.

The DC directed the traffic police, RTA Secretary, and other relevant departments to strictly enforce road safety rules. He also issued specific instructions to the Highway department to address dangerous road turns and repair road cuts, citing these as significant contributors to accidents.

The meeting was attended by RTA Secretary Arooj Fatima and representatives from various departments. Rescue 1122 officials briefed the participants about "black spots" on roads which usually become the cause of accidents. Data presented revealed that the majority of accidents involved motorcyclists, followed by incidents caused by cars, motorized rickshaws, and motorcycle rickshaws last month.

Overs speeding and wrong turns were highlighted as the Primary causes of the accidents.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of traffic management infrastructure, including road dividers, U-turns, and designated traffic cuts on main roads. RTA Secretary Arooj Fatima informed the committee about the development of an accident database aimed at systematically analyzing and monitoring accident trends. She added that the data would be reviewed every three months to reassess high-risk areas and recommend preventive measures.

The committee also formulated actionable recommendations to mitigate traffic accidents and safeguard lives and properties under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 and the Punjab Road Safety Act. Key proposals included targeted interventions at high-risk locations and the strict implementation of traffic laws.