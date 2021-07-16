DC orders strict implementation of SOPs on Eid as delta virus hits Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the Islamabad administration has decided to seal several hot spot of the city, as positivity ratio of coronavirus has jumped to 6% and health officials fear that this may increase on Eid if SOPs were not followed.

Head of Deputy Commissioner ICT Task Force Ayab Ahmed speaking to a private news channel said that strict implementation of health guidelines would be ensured in restaurants, tourist spots, public transport and in cattle markets.

Covid-19 cases including delta variant are increasing at a very fast pace in Islamabad, he said, adding that poor SOPs compliance is the main causes for the rise in cases.

He said the DC Islamabad himself was paying surprise visits to cattle markets and a strict advisory has been issued to prevent spread of the delta variant specially for cattle markets established for the sale of sacrificial animals.

During the last 24 hours, 9,454 cases were reported and out of which mostly were delta virus patients including children, he added.

Replying to a question, he said awareness drive was also started in Islamabad in which door-to-door mobile teams were visiting rural areas of the city for creating awareness among the masses about second dose of coronavirus and people who were not able to visit centers would get their vaccination on their doorsteps.

He warned that capital administration would seal the cattle markets, bazaars and public places where they found increase rate of positivity cases of coronavirus.