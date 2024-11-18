DC Orders Strict Measures To Recover Govt Dues
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
The district administration Monday decided to take strict measures to ensure the recovery of outstanding government dues from defaulters
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The district administration Monday decided to take strict measures to ensure the recovery of outstanding government dues from defaulters.
Special directions have been issued to officers for revenue recovery targets. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr expressed these at a joint review meeting attended by revenue officials from across the district. He directed that properties of defaulters, particularly those owing water rates, agricultural dues, and other revenue fees, should be attached till payment.
He underscored the importance of close monitoring of field staff and to expedite the recovery process.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Anum Sagheer Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, and other key revenue officials.
The DC highlighted that the performance of tehsildars and patwaris would be assessed based on their recovery outcomes. He also noted that special monitoring efforts were underway at registration branches to ensure complete property tax collection.
The meeting was briefed on recent achievements, revealing that Rs. 4.16 million has been collected under stamp duty, Rs. 3.91 million from transfer fees, and Rs. 47 million from current water rate payments. An additional Rs. 582,000 has been recovered from outstanding water dues, while Rs. 1.73 million was collected in water rate penalties. Furthermore, 15,242 land record cases have been resolved, and 2,199 acres of government land have been retrieved during crackdown against land grabber mafia, said a handout.
Recent Stories
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..
Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses
District coordination committee reviews development projects
QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests
Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release
Health Mela from 20th
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
PJA conducts training program on forensic science
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses4 minutes ago
-
District coordination committee reviews development projects4 minutes ago
-
QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests4 minutes ago
-
Health Mela from 20th4 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz9 minutes ago
-
PJA conducts training program on forensic science10 minutes ago
-
36th SMC officers call on Commissioner9 minutes ago
-
KPK judicial academy hosts workshop on refugee legal framework9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman adviser hears public complaints9 minutes ago
-
District peace committee meets9 minutes ago
-
"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts19 minutes ago
-
Foreign delegates visit Iqbal Museum28 minutes ago