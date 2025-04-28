DC Orders Strict Monitoring For Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk chaired a meeting to review staff arrangements at examination centers established by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Gujranwala for the 2025 intermediate examinations.
CEO Education Yaseen Khan, DEO Education (male), DEO Education (female), and other officers attended the meeting.The DC directed officials to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers at the exam centers to provide students with a clean, transparent, and peaceful environment.
He ordered daily monitoring of staff presence and strict action against absenteeism and negligence.Center supervisors were directed to perform their duties with full honesty and responsibility.
CEO Education briefed the DC on the deployment of staff and assured full compliance with duty rosters.
DC Virk said students' futures were of utmost importance and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He said the district administration would extend full cooperation to ensure transparent examinations.
