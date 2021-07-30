DC orders strict monitoring of dengue hotspots

,JHANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl has directed the Health Department officials to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the dengue hotspots in the district.

Strict monitoring of the points where dengue larvae breeds should be carried out, he added.

While presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for control of dengue, he reviewed the measures adopted for controlling dengue virus in the district.

Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Suhail Asghar, representatives of education, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Industries, Local Governments, etc., attended the meeting.