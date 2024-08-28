Open Menu

DC Orders Strict Monitoring Of Dengue Hotspots

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the dengue hotspots under preventive measures to control dengue after the recent rainy spell of monsoon.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that the threat of dengue virus has been increased after the heavy rains in the district. He said that dengue can be controlled only by ensuring strict monitoring and adopting preventive measures. He directed health and all allied departments to accelerate their activities regarding dengue control and urged officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of dengue hotspots. He warned officials of stern action in case of bogus activities.

Giving briefing on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi said that a total of 2535 suspected patients of dengue have been brought to the hospitals so far out of which only one case has been confirmed. He said that 1,403 dengue hotspots were being monitored strictly on weekly basis and added that 1576 registered android mobiles were being used in the surveillance activities through which performance data was being shared at Punjab Dengue Dashboard regularly.

The deputy commissioner lauded the efforts of all concerned departments and stressed upon the need of more affective monitoring of dengue hotspots, graveyards, marriage halls, under-construction buildings and nurseries.

