UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Strict Steps To Check Hoarding, Profiteering During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday has ordered capital administration to expedite the strict crackdown against artificial inflation and profiteers during Ramazan for ensuring smooth supply of eatables.

The sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would be intolerable and strict action would be taken against those who did not display price lists at their shops' prominent places, he said while speaking to ptv news.

He said that several inspection teams were formed under assistant commissioners and magistrates to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables across capital city including rural areas.

Price control magistrates and district officers were also directed to take strict action against overcharging and hoarding in their respective areas, he added. Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be sealed after imposition of heavy fines, DC further warned.

