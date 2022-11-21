DC orders sugar mills to start crushing from Nov 25

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir Monday directed the sugar mills in the district to start crushing from Nov 25 at every cost.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that sugar mills administration had been directed to issue cane procurement receipts (CPRs) to farmers on-the-spot. He issued instructions to sugar mills management to clear pending payments of farmers within two-day.

The DC said, approval had been given for repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills.

He said that the government had fixed the price of sugarcane Rs300 per maund this year, on which 100 per cent implementation would be ensured.

He said the district administration had imposed a ban on carrying double trolleys to minimise accident risks and addressing the traffic issues. The sugar mills had also been directed to paste reflectors on front and back sides of the trollies, he ordered.

Earlier, deputy director Agriculture briefed the meeting about the crushing season.

Representatives of sugar mills, ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, farmers and officers of concerned departments were also present.