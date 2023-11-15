Open Menu

DC Orders Supply Of Fertilizers On Official Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting of

the agriculture department was held at the DC Office on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Agriculture Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, Assistant Director

Agriculture Narowal Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu and other officers participated

in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to officers to ensure supply of fertilizers

to farmers regarding wheat cultivation and ensure the sale of fertilizers at the district

level.

He also directed officers to ensure sale of fertilizer at the official rate

under the supervision of field assistant of agriculture department and patwari of the

finance department.

