DC Orders Supply Of Fertilizers On Official Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza, a meeting of
the agriculture department was held at the DC Office on Wednesday.
Deputy Director Agriculture Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, Assistant Director
Agriculture Narowal Ehsan-ul-Haq Pannu and other officers participated
in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner issued instructions to officers to ensure supply of fertilizers
to farmers regarding wheat cultivation and ensure the sale of fertilizers at the district
level.
He also directed officers to ensure sale of fertilizer at the official rate
under the supervision of field assistant of agriculture department and patwari of the
finance department.