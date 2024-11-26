Open Menu

DC Orders Swift Implementation Of Waste Management Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district.

Chairing a meeting, he emphasized the importance of sustaining efforts under the Suthra Punjab campaign, particularly in achieving zero-waste status in union councils.

The meeting focused on the outsourcing of waste management services and the ongoing cleanliness drive. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning (ADC F&P) Shahid Rehman were present, alongside assistant commissioners, chief officers of local governments, and representatives of the Solid Waste Management Company.

The DC expressed confidence in the role of the Waste Management Company in enhancing sanitation standards and instructed the swift on-boarding of contractors to expedite the work.

He underscored that fabricated data regarding waste collection would not be tolerated and directed officials to complete the geo-tagging of dumping sites and waste points to streamline operations.

“The outsourcing of union councils is now complete, and it is imperative that we see noticeable improvements in the cleanliness system,” said DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari. He urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to maintain cleanliness and meet the expectations of the public.

This renewed focus on efficient waste management is expected to bring significant improvements in hygiene and living standards across Khanewal.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Khanewal Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to De ..

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

1 minute ago
 Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to p ..

Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

1 minute ago
 Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 ..

Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root ca ..

PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..

1 minute ago
 7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

1 minute ago
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

1 minute ago
 Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controll ..

Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates

1 minute ago
 CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ perso ..

CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel

1 minute ago
 Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Z ..

Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park

1 minute ago
 MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

37 minutes ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan