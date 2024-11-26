DC Orders Swift Implementation Of Waste Management Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district.
Chairing a meeting, he emphasized the importance of sustaining efforts under the Suthra Punjab campaign, particularly in achieving zero-waste status in union councils.
The meeting focused on the outsourcing of waste management services and the ongoing cleanliness drive. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning (ADC F&P) Shahid Rehman were present, alongside assistant commissioners, chief officers of local governments, and representatives of the Solid Waste Management Company.
The DC expressed confidence in the role of the Waste Management Company in enhancing sanitation standards and instructed the swift on-boarding of contractors to expedite the work.
He underscored that fabricated data regarding waste collection would not be tolerated and directed officials to complete the geo-tagging of dumping sites and waste points to streamline operations.
“The outsourcing of union councils is now complete, and it is imperative that we see noticeable improvements in the cleanliness system,” said DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari. He urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to maintain cleanliness and meet the expectations of the public.
This renewed focus on efficient waste management is expected to bring significant improvements in hygiene and living standards across Khanewal.
Recent Stories
Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad
PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel
Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand1 minute ago
-
Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif1 minute ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
7th Maritime Security Workshop commences1 minute ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore1 minute ago
-
Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel1 minute ago
-
Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park1 minute ago
-
MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters37 minutes ago
-
DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round36 minutes ago
-
Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Mushaira held at arts council37 minutes ago