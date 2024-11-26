DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has directed the Waste Management Company to promptly execute its operational plan to ensure cleanliness across the district.

Chairing a meeting, he emphasized the importance of sustaining efforts under the Suthra Punjab campaign, particularly in achieving zero-waste status in union councils.

The meeting focused on the outsourcing of waste management services and the ongoing cleanliness drive. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning (ADC F&P) Shahid Rehman were present, alongside assistant commissioners, chief officers of local governments, and representatives of the Solid Waste Management Company.

The DC expressed confidence in the role of the Waste Management Company in enhancing sanitation standards and instructed the swift on-boarding of contractors to expedite the work.

He underscored that fabricated data regarding waste collection would not be tolerated and directed officials to complete the geo-tagging of dumping sites and waste points to streamline operations.

“The outsourcing of union councils is now complete, and it is imperative that we see noticeable improvements in the cleanliness system,” said DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari. He urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to maintain cleanliness and meet the expectations of the public.

This renewed focus on efficient waste management is expected to bring significant improvements in hygiene and living standards across Khanewal.