DC orders swift measures to control prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday directed price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and surveillance in curbing artificial inflation created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here to review performance of price control magistrates.

He issued appreciation letters to five and explanations to 10 price control magistrates in view of their last two weeks performance.

The deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders. Prices of food items should be displayed on conspicuous places so that consumers do not face any difficulty, he added.

He directed the officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the fruit and vegetable markets.

He reviewed the individual performance of price control magistrates from last two weeks and asked them to improve their performances. He said that the explanation would be called against the price control magistrates who conduct less than 50 inspections in a day.

The DC appealed to the people to contact price control help line at 042-99210630 or 0307-0002345 to report hoarding, overcharging and other issues related to price control of commodities.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner directed allied departments to remain alert during rain and monitor the situation of low lying areas of the provincial capital.

He issued instructions to Lahore Waste Management Company, Water and SanitationAgency, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and others to make necessary arrangementsfor timely drainage of rain water and ensure zero waste management.