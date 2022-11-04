UrduPoint.com

DC Orders Swift Measures To Overcome Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DC orders swift measures to overcome dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Friday chaired dengue monitoring committee meeting to review the overall situation in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting. The chief executive officer health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out the hotspot areas as well.

The meeting was briefed that around 3,000 dengue cases were reported during the last month while more than 8,962 cases were reported in the same month last year. Around 16 people were arrested and 15 (first information reports) FIRs were got registered on the violation of dengue (standard operating procedures) SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that as per instructions by the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor as well as outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

The DC also directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Same Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

31 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.