DC orders swift measures to overcome dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Friday chaired dengue monitoring committee meeting to review the overall situation in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting. The chief executive officer health gave a detailed briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out the hotspot areas as well.

The meeting was briefed that around 3,000 dengue cases were reported during the last month while more than 8,962 cases were reported in the same month last year. Around 16 people were arrested and 15 (first information reports) FIRs were got registered on the violation of dengue (standard operating procedures) SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that as per instructions by the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor as well as outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

The DC also directed the Labor department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns.

He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspot areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.