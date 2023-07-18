DC orders timely completion of projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said it is a joint responsibility of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and contractors to ensure timely completion of projects.

He said this while addressing a meeting held at the DC's office to review projects of sewerage lines and water supply lines at Paris Road, Khawaja Safdar Road and Commissioner Road under PICIIP.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue/Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Engineer PICIIP, Deputy Director Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, City Manager PICIIP Ali Khan and a team of the PICIIP were also present.

He said complete rehabilitation of road and infrastructure after laying sewerage line and water supplywas a part of the PICIIP project.

Later, he also reviewed plans of the Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).