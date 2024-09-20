Open Menu

DC Orders To Accelerate Construction Work At Special Education Center Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DC orders to accelerate construction work at special education center building

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar, inspected the new under-construction building of the Special education Center and directed officials to expedite the construction work.

The Deputy Commissioner thoroughly reviewed the progress of the finishing and beautification work of the new building and inspected various sections of the facility.

On this occasion, he emphasized that the construction of the building for special children was purely a noble cause.

Focal person Special Education Center Hidayat Fatima, Deputy Director Development Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and other officials accompanied by him during the inspection.

Focal person Hidayat Fatima briefed the DC about the issues faced during the construction and other essential requirements.

She informed that the new building of the center spans an extensive area of 28 kanals, comprising 22 ventilated rooms designed for the convenience of special children.

Furthermore, she added that the Special Education Center will cater to children with hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities, and mental challenges, all under the supervision of expert teachers. Accessible washrooms with specially constructed ramps were also being built to ensure ease of movement for special children.

APP/sak

1345 hrs

Related Topics

Hearing Education Progress All

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

3 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

5 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

18 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

20 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

23 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

24 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan