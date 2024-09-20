DC orders to accelerate construction work at special education center building

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar, inspected the new under-construction building of the Special education Center and directed officials to expedite the construction work.

The Deputy Commissioner thoroughly reviewed the progress of the finishing and beautification work of the new building and inspected various sections of the facility.

On this occasion, he emphasized that the construction of the building for special children was purely a noble cause.

Focal person Special Education Center Hidayat Fatima, Deputy Director Development Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and other officials accompanied by him during the inspection.

Focal person Hidayat Fatima briefed the DC about the issues faced during the construction and other essential requirements.

She informed that the new building of the center spans an extensive area of 28 kanals, comprising 22 ventilated rooms designed for the convenience of special children.

Furthermore, she added that the Special Education Center will cater to children with hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities, and mental challenges, all under the supervision of expert teachers. Accessible washrooms with specially constructed ramps were also being built to ensure ease of movement for special children.

APP/sak

1345 hrs