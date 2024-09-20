DC Orders To Accelerate Construction Work At Special Education Center Building
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar, inspected the new under-construction building of the Special education Center and directed officials to expedite the construction work.
The Deputy Commissioner thoroughly reviewed the progress of the finishing and beautification work of the new building and inspected various sections of the facility.
On this occasion, he emphasized that the construction of the building for special children was purely a noble cause.
Focal person Special Education Center Hidayat Fatima, Deputy Director Development Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, and other officials accompanied by him during the inspection.
Focal person Hidayat Fatima briefed the DC about the issues faced during the construction and other essential requirements.
She informed that the new building of the center spans an extensive area of 28 kanals, comprising 22 ventilated rooms designed for the convenience of special children.
Furthermore, she added that the Special Education Center will cater to children with hearing and visual impairments, physical disabilities, and mental challenges, all under the supervision of expert teachers. Accessible washrooms with specially constructed ramps were also being built to ensure ease of movement for special children.
APP/sak
1345 hrs
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three dacoit gangs busted2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 168 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight accused22 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat Championship22 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI leader till Oct 1232 minutes ago
-
Twin cities administrations unite to combat dengue surge: over 900 cases reported42 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life42 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption & bribery1 hour ago
-
Family awareness crucial in caring for Alzheimer's patients above 60: Neurologist1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges global action against human rights abuses in Kashmir valley1 hour ago
-
China shifts from solar manufacturing giant to solar IP innovator1 hour ago
-
Court proceedings hamper as public prosecutors’ strike continues1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat meets with locals to address their concerns1 hour ago