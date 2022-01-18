DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding rehabilitation and cleaning of roads in Galyat in case of snowfall as well as provision of emergency services.

In the meeting, AAC Galyat Amin Al Hassan and director Galyat Development Authority GDA gave a detailed briefing.

The DC directed GDA and C&W to rehabilitate all roads during snowfall in Galyat, provide facilities for tourists, set up a control room.

He also ordered the concerned departments about the cleaning of washrooms and ensuring full access to the tourists, distribution of brushers at entry and exit points, supply of car chains at low cost, constant supply of groceries in the markets and implementation of rate list.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr.

Faisal, Director GDA, Executive Engineer, C&W, Rescue Emergency Officer, Deputy Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Amin Al Hassan and other officials.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Marwat accompanied by District Police Officer Abbottabad visited Galyat. He inspected the control room and issued instructions to ensure the provision of facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also directed the concerned for the rehabilitation of roads, clearing of routes to markets and Primary health center.

Tariq Marwat inspected the rescue services center and police station barracks and issued instructions for the improvement of services. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Director GDA, Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan and other officers were also present on the occasion.