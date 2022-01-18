UrduPoint.com

DC Orders To Clear Roads If Snowfall In Galyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding rehabilitation and cleaning of roads in Galyat in case of snowfall as well as provision of emergency services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding rehabilitation and cleaning of roads in Galyat in case of snowfall as well as provision of emergency services.

In the meeting, AAC Galyat Amin Al Hassan and director Galyat Development Authority GDA gave a detailed briefing.

The DC directed GDA and C&W to rehabilitate all roads during snowfall in Galyat, provide facilities for tourists, set up a control room.

He also ordered the concerned departments about the cleaning of washrooms and ensuring full access to the tourists, distribution of brushers at entry and exit points, supply of car chains at low cost, constant supply of groceries in the markets and implementation of rate list.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr.

Faisal, Director GDA, Executive Engineer, C&W, Rescue Emergency Officer, Deputy Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Amin Al Hassan and other officials.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Marwat accompanied by District Police Officer Abbottabad visited Galyat. He inspected the control room and issued instructions to ensure the provision of facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also directed the concerned for the rehabilitation of roads, clearing of routes to markets and Primary health center.

Tariq Marwat inspected the rescue services center and police station barracks and issued instructions for the improvement of services. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Director GDA, Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Police Station Car Rescue 1122 Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Action against gas compressor users under way

Action against gas compressor users under way

2 minutes ago
 Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordin ..

Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordinarily Challenging' - Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipt ..

KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipts

2 minutes ago
 PML-N will have to return plundered national wealt ..

PML-N will have to return plundered national wealth for 'deal': Gill

2 minutes ago
 Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

4 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: ..

Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: survey

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.