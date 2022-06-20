DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Monday directed all assistant commissioners to hold meeting with traders and business community for compliance with government orders regarding market closure timings by 9 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Monday directed all assistant commissioners to hold meeting with traders and business community for compliance with government orders regarding market closure timings by 9 pm.

Presiding over a meeting regarding minimising business hours to conserve energy at his office, he directed district officers to check closure of all markets, shopping malls, warehouses, bakeries by 9 pm, marriage halls/marques by 10 pm, hotels, clubs, cinemas, parks by 11:30 pm. Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps and milk shops will be exempted from the closure orders. The closure timing will not followed on Saturday, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who violate the directives of closure of markets by 9 pm, adding that objective of minimising business hours is to save energy.

Meanwhile, the DC in a statement said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital. He said a total of 161,984 flour bags, out of which 62,364 of 10-kg and 99,620 of 20-kg, have been provided to various sale points. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government. He said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates have been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour.