DC Orders To Enhance Sugar, Flour Counters At Sahulat Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

DC orders to enhance sugar, flour counters at Sahulat bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has directed to enhance sugar and flour counters at Sahulat Bazaars as well as for enhancing supply of bags from 500 to 100

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has directed to enhance sugar and flour counters at Sahulat Bazaars as well as for enhancing supply of bags from 500 to 1000.

During his visit to Sahulat Bazaars on Thursday, the DC said that 2400 bags of imported sugar were in stock in the district while 3600 bags of imported sugar would be available soon.

The revenue department and market committee staff is monitoring the provision of sugar at sale points and Sahulat bazaars while flour supply at sale points and flour mills to Sahulat bazaars was also being monitored.

He said that strict action was being taken against flour mills over mismanagement in government quota flour supply.

He said that all commodities were available at Sahulat bazaars on fixed prices.

The DC also ordered to cancel the wheat quota to Saifal flour mills over not inscribing date on flour bags.

DC directed to improve cleanliness at fruits and vegetable markets and ordered waste management company to launch special cleanliness operation there.

Giving briefing to DC, AC City Abida Fareed said that seven Sahulat bazaars were set-up in the district.

She informed that 750 kilograms sugar was being provided to each Sahulat bazaar while sugar was also available at 159 sale points.

