DC orders to ensure availability of flour, sugar at control rates

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Suhaib Tareen ordered Assistant Commissioner(AC) and price magistrate to ensure selling of flour and sugar on the officials rates.

Presiding over the price control committee meeting here on Wednesday, he said it was our collective responsibility to ensure selling of commodities at control rates.

He directed the price magistrates to check flour and sugar mills and visit market daily adding that lackadaisical attitude won't be tolerated in this regard.

The DC ordered to impose heavy fines on hoarders and profiteers.

Receipt of bank challan of fines should be verified by accounts office after depositing of money, Mr Tareen said and asked Additional Deputy Commissiiner General (ADC G), Ahsaan Ul Haq to audit the fines imposes by price magistrates for last six months.

He said 20 kg flour sack should be available in market at Rs 870 and sugar at Rs 70 per kg.

ACs of Muzaffargarh, Alipur and Jatoi, ADC (R) Imran Shams, ADC Jam Aftab and others attended the meeting.