DC Orders To Ensure No-parking Zones From Muharram 1-10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon Monday directed officials of relevant departments to ensure that the road from Hyder Chowk to Gol Building is declared a no-parking zone from Muharram 1 to 10.

This directive was issued during a meeting of the Hyderabad Traffic Management board held at his office.

Memon directed that the roads from Koh Noor Chowk to Sher Singh Road, and from the Chamber of Commerce to Basant Hall, should also be designated as no-parking zones during these days.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that mourners and the general public do not face any inconvenience during the processions, he added.

DC directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officers to cover all open manholes along the procession routes and other locations to prevent any untoward incident.

Additionally, officers of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) were also instructed to remove all temporary encroachments, stalls and pushcarts from the city.

The police department was also directed to play a role in removing temporary encroachments made by hotels, while traffic police officers were specifically instructed to enforce the ban on heavy traffic entering the city before 11 PM to avoid traffic accidents.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Board Javed Iqbal briefed about Muharram traffic plan and provided information regarding alternative routes. SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar assured full cooperation from the police department.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, AC City Babar Saleh Rahpoto, AC Latifabad Saud Baloch, Secretary RTA Saleem Memon, Secretary of the Board Javed Iqbal and other relevant officials.

