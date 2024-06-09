DC Orders To Prepare Plan For The Water Supply
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), local government, and other concerned departments to prepare a plan for the water supply and sewerage systems in the district and submit it to him.
He also directed them to prepare a detailed plan under which people of the Sukkur would be provided clean drinking water after purging it of impurities. He said this while presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Friday in this regard.
The deputy commissioner told the meeting that it is their prime duty to take necessary measures so that people could drink hygienic water. He said that the first one is to prepare a detailed plan under which the existing water supply and drainage systems would be repaired along with the installation of treatment plants, while the deadlines would also be set for their completion and the cost would also be fixed so that the funds could be released.
He directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to plan uninterrupted water supply, disposal of treated effluent into canals, and installation of filtration plants and come up in the next meeting for discussion and their execution.
The DC also directed the ADC, ACs and district health officers to make necessary arrangements in their respective taulkas, including Sukkur, for the proper disposal of hospital waste and hospital liquid.
“There must be separate filtration systems at hospitals,” he said, and directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur to identify the areas where the lines carrying water and sewage were close to each other and separate these meticulously.
