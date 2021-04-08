DC orders to provide quality food to masses

The Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday ordered quality food items for people of the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Thursday ordered quality food items for people of the district. Chairing a meeting held at the Darbar hall to review the performance of District Food department, the DC ordered crackdown on elements involved in adulteration. The DC ordered quality food items for citizens.